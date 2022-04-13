GARRETT — Garrett and Westview split Northeast Corner Conference matchups on the baseball and softball fields at Garrett April 12.
The Westview girls were 5-0 winners in softball. The Railroader boys scored a come-from-behind, 8-5 win in baseball.
Westview 5, Garrett 0
Senior pitcher Alexys Antal fired a no-hitter and helped her own cause with two doubles in the first NECC game for each team.
Antal set down 19 Railroaders and walked just one. Of the 21 outs, only two Garrett batters put the ball in play — a pop fly and a ground ball to first base — both in the fifth inning.
Ava Williams had two singles for Westview (2-0), which had 11 hits. Bri Caldwell, Sara Lapp and Savana Strater had hits for the Warriors. Strater’s hit went for a double; she scored twice. Lapp drove in two runs.
Antal, Hope Bortner and Ella Williams collected RBIs for Westview.
Garrett pitcher Kaitlyn Bergman tossed a complete game. She struck out seven and walked two. Two of Westview’s runs were unearned.
Laney Miller was the Railroaders’ lone baserunner, drawing a lead-off walk in the sixth inning.
Westview took the lead with a single run in the third and added two each in the fifth and seventh innings.
Garrett 8, Westview 5
In a back-and-forth affair, Westview scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead, only for Garrett to score five times in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.
Each team scored twice in the first inning. Garrett scored once in the third for a 3-2 lead until the wild fifth inning.
The Warriors (0-2, 0-1 in the NECC) outhit the Railroaders 11-8, but were undone by eight errors.
Mason Wire collected three hits, including a double, and teammates Micah Miller and Alec Titus had two each for Westview. Titus drove in two runs. Marty Mortrud added a double for the visitors.
Garrett (2-1, 1-0 in the NECC) got two hits from Luke Byers and Trey Richards. It was Richards’ two-run, two-out single in the fifth that put the Railroaders back in front after Westview had taken the lead. The Warriors then committed a fielding error and a throwing error that enabled two more runs to score.
Luke Holcomb, Graham Kelham, Jacob Molargik and Peyton Simmons had one hit each for Garrett. Holcomb and Molargik’s hits were doubles.
Garrett didn’t let a disastrous fourth inning affect its approach. In that inning, two runners were thrown out on one play. They rebounded with a five-spot in the fifth.
“We came back and practiced (April 11) after our game,” Railroader coach Jason Richards said. “We needed a little more focus, and I think that helped.
“The energy, everything, got brought back up, and I think that’s what helped us in that inning,” he said.
“We’ve just got to build from tonight.”
