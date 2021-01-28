GARRETT — Garrett High School received $149,000 in funding from the 80/20 Foundation Trust for new equipment for the school’s Career Development Program.
Danielle Rich, grants manager for the foundation, presented the check to Chad Sutton, director of Garrett’s Career Development Program Monday morning.
The trust, born from the legacy of Don Wood, is based in Columbia City. Its key grant areas include industrial, machine tool and engineering technology, sales, entrepreneurism and leadership.
Sutton said the grant will be used to purchase a Lincoln Torch-mate 4z8 Plasma Table to support welding and engineering/design programs supporting collaboration between programs and opportunities within the industry plus additional miscellaneous equipment to support structural welding and the school’s engineering and design program.
“This grant will be extremely instrumental as we move forward with the relevant opportunities created for our students,” said Sutton. “It will support, enhance, and help to develop the manufacturing content within the Career Development Program at Garrett High School.”
The CDP currently has a structural welding program and a computer aided-design program. The welding program consists of 21 college credits, four industry recognized credentials and a CT Certificate from Ivy Tech. The Computer Aided-Design program consists of 18 college credits, three industry-recognized credentials and a CT Certificate from Ivy Tech. Each program focuses on developing industry-relevant skills and academic integration.
Garrett High School freshmen and sophomores in the CDP experience an equal amount of construction and manufacturing curriculum. As juniors and seniors, students focus on a singular path of study (construction, manufacturing, architecture engineering and design or heavy highway).
Those involved in the program receive industry certifications and dual college credits, which prepare the students for immediate workforce entry and or continuing education at the secondary level. Often, students participate in internships that supplement the experience in their chosen path, Sutton said.
