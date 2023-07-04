Ladies League
Scores through June 26
Players, Points
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 104
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 104
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 104
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 100
Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 95
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 90
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 89
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 89
Jane Robbins, Julie Vose 89
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 89
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 88
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Shoudel 84
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 79
Becky Blotkamp, Judy Burrell 79
Toni Kula, Anita Getts 77
Laurie Carthen, Elise Omspacher 66
Sue Carpenter, Pam Good 66
Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 65
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 45
Low scores — Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 36; Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 38; Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 38; Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 39.
Two-Man Scramble League
Scores through June 26
Players, Points
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 160
Don Myers, Don Sproch 143
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 141
Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 135
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 134
Howard Marchand, Curt Kula 132
Pete Stinson, Jeff Kempf 132
Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 130
Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 130
Eric Johnson, Dan Teschko 130
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 129
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 128
Mackenzie Bolinger, Andy Petcoff 127
Brad Niezer, Jake Dess 127
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 127
Brad Workman, Greg Haney 125
Austin Manth, Greg Haney 125
Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 120
Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 119
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 112
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 106
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 105
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 102
Kyle Hamilton, Steve Churchward 100
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 96
Dave Hippenhammer, Kirk Chevillot 93
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 90
Tim Scheibenberger, Randy Brunson88
Low scores —. Mackenzie Bolinger, Andy Petcoff 34; Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 35; Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35; Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 35.
Tuesday Night League
Scores through June 27
Players, Points
Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 233
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 226
Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson 224
Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 219
Steve Rowlison, Michael Altevogt 212
Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower 210
Jon Stetler, Van Miller 208
Butch Oliver, Zach Henry 206
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert 203
Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 202
Bob Blotkamp, Bob L. Miller 202
Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds 201
Bob Novy, Butch Beber 201
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 199
Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 198
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 198
Terry Uehlein, Jim Vogel 194
Mark Burnworth, Anton King 192
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 192
Jeff Rasnick, Ritchie Woods 186
Mark Richardson, Dave Lochner 186
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney 184
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula 162
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 156
Low scores — Jeff Beerbower 40, Ron Reynolds 40.
Wednesday Night League
Scores through June 28
Players, Points
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich 297
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 287
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 286
Howard Marchand, Marc Munson 285
Kyle Branscum, Gavin Morr 282
Butch Beber, Don Leins 281
Dan Weimer, Clay Beber 280
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 280
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 280
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro 279
Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 279
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 275
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp 269
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 267
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 267
Bill Kula, Bob Patterson 264
Tony Christian, Tate Harris 263
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 262
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 261
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham 257
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 256
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith 255
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 253
Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison 252
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 250
Bob Blotkamp, Nick Waite 226
Low scores — Sherm Lewis 34, Gavin Morr 35, Jason Peters 35.
Thursday Morning League
Scores through June 22
Players, Points
Kent Likes, Gale Ryan 97
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 94
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 92
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 91
Steve Brown, Mike Koeneman 88
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 85
Bob Novy, Pat Opper 85
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 83
Bruce Schlosser, Gene Sonnenberg 82
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 82
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 82
Jeff Kempf, Pete Stinson 81
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 80
Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 80
Tony Konieczki, Don Sproch 80
Bob Blotkamp, Clint Emerson 79
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 79
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 78
Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 77
Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 77
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 77
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 76
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 76
Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 76
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 74
Jerry Durnell, Terry Bayne 74
Mark Howley, Steve Weikart 71
Chris Craft, Greg Lepper 71
Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 70
Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 69
Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 66
Dan Feagler, Phil Geeting 64
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 63
Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 61
Tom Blotkamp, Barry Ault 61
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 59
Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 58
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 45
Low scores — Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 32; Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 33; Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 34.
American Legion League
Scores through June 29
Players, Points
Bob Miller, Lynn Gonzales 341
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 340
Dobie Opper, Greg Shipe 325
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 318
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 315
Jeff Shipe, Steve Shipe 315
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 314
Jeff Kessler, Kordell Kessler 313
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 307
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 306
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 304
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 301
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 300
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 296
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 294
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 289
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 284
Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 282
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 280
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 275
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 271
Drew Omspacher, Tyler Langer 267
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 260
Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 248
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 235
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 235
