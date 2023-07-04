Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Scores through June 26

Players, Points

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 104

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 104

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 104

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 100

Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 95

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 90

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 89

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 89

Jane Robbins, Julie Vose 89

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 89

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 88

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Shoudel 84

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 79

Becky Blotkamp, Judy Burrell 79

Toni Kula, Anita Getts 77

Laurie Carthen, Elise Omspacher 66

Sue Carpenter, Pam Good 66

Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 65

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 45

Low scores — Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 36; Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 38; Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 38; Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 39.

Two-Man Scramble League

Scores through June 26

Players, Points

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 160

Don Myers, Don Sproch 143

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 141

Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 135

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 134

Howard Marchand, Curt Kula 132

Pete Stinson, Jeff Kempf 132

Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 130

Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 130

Eric Johnson, Dan Teschko 130

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 129

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 128

Mackenzie Bolinger, Andy Petcoff 127

Brad Niezer, Jake Dess 127

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 127

Brad Workman, Greg Haney 125

Austin Manth, Greg Haney 125

Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 120

Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 119

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 112

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 106

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 105

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 102

Kyle Hamilton, Steve Churchward 100

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 96

Dave Hippenhammer, Kirk Chevillot 93

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 90

Tim Scheibenberger, Randy Brunson88

Low scores —. Mackenzie Bolinger, Andy Petcoff 34; Noah Sattison, Zach Frane 35; Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35; Beau Schendel, Adam Zuffinetti 35.

Tuesday Night League

Scores through June 27

Players, Points

Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 233

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 226

Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson 224

Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 219

Steve Rowlison, Michael Altevogt 212

Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower 210

Jon Stetler, Van Miller 208

Butch Oliver, Zach Henry 206

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert 203

Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 202

Bob Blotkamp, Bob L. Miller 202

Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds 201

Bob Novy, Butch Beber 201

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 199

Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 198

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 198

Terry Uehlein, Jim Vogel 194

Mark Burnworth, Anton King 192

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 192

Jeff Rasnick, Ritchie Woods 186

Mark Richardson, Dave Lochner 186

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney 184

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula 162

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 156

Low scores — Jeff Beerbower 40, Ron Reynolds 40.

Wednesday Night League

Scores through June 28

Players, Points

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich 297

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 287

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 286

Howard Marchand, Marc Munson 285

Kyle Branscum, Gavin Morr 282

Butch Beber, Don Leins 281

Dan Weimer, Clay Beber 280

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 280

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 280

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro 279

Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 279

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 275

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp 269

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 267

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 267

Bill Kula, Bob Patterson 264

Tony Christian, Tate Harris 263

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 262

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 261

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham 257

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 256

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith 255

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 253

Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison 252

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 250

Bob Blotkamp, Nick Waite 226

Low scores — Sherm Lewis 34, Gavin Morr 35, Jason Peters 35.

Thursday Morning League

Scores through June 22

Players, Points

Kent Likes, Gale Ryan 97

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 94

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 92

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 91

Steve Brown, Mike Koeneman 88

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 85

Bob Novy, Pat Opper 85

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 83

Bruce Schlosser, Gene Sonnenberg 82

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 82

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 82

Jeff Kempf, Pete Stinson 81

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 80

Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 80

Tony Konieczki, Don Sproch 80

Bob Blotkamp, Clint Emerson 79

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 79

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 78

Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 77

Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 77

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 77

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 76

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 76

Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 76

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 74

Jerry Durnell, Terry Bayne 74

Mark Howley, Steve Weikart 71

Chris Craft, Greg Lepper 71

Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 70

Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 69

Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 66

Dan Feagler, Phil Geeting 64

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 63

Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 61

Tom Blotkamp, Barry Ault 61

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 59

Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 58

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 45

Low scores — Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 32; Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 33; Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 34.

American Legion League

Scores through June 29

Players, Points

Bob Miller, Lynn Gonzales 341

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 340

Dobie Opper, Greg Shipe 325

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 318

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 315

Jeff Shipe, Steve Shipe 315

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 314

Jeff Kessler, Kordell Kessler 313

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 307

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 306

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 304

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 301

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 300

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 296

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 294

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 289

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 284

Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 282

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 280

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 275

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 271

Drew Omspacher, Tyler Langer 267

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 260

Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 248

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 235

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 235

