Arrested in
Noble County
Carol A. Payne, 59, of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. April 7 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Maiah Wallen, 19, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Creager, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. April 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a violation of probation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gabriel Teneyuca, 29, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. April 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Adam Sutton, 39, of the 2100 block of Hidden Creek Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. April 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jade Sutton, 23, of the 00 block of C.R. 72, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. April 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jade Sutton, 23, of the 00 block of C.R. 72, LaOtto, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sydnee Miller, 19, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tammey Dunn, 48, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerry Clifford, 41, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan Healy, 38, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a Class B misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Michael Ballinger, 33, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Christopher Vanpatten-Fowlkes, 24, of St. Joe Village Mobile Home Park, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. April 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
Gary Heal, 52, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. April 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of strangulation; and Class A misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, interfering with reporting a crime and criminal trespass.
Patrick Snyder, 49, of the 6700 block of C.R. 71, St. Joe, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. April 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Short, 38, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. April 14 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
