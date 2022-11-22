Arrested in Noble County
Sage R. Morningstar, 21, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Angela Prater, 32, of the 7700 block East, C.R. 500 South, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Katrina Utter, 27, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 10 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Hiler, 45, of the 1500 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Kemp, 22, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 12 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Patricia Hensinger, 58, of the 4700 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 13 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian King, 48, of the 1700 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Nov. 13 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Godoy, 51, of the 1300 block of Katherine Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging strangulation and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Lacey Icenhour, 29, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Keith Mabee, 39, of the 1900 block of Graham Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Nov. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Owen Carlin, 22, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Class A misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and theft.
Leslie Morton, 42, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on an Addiction Treatment Court violation for burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Roger Rhodes, 25, of the 200 block of South Division Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 16 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior as a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Christina Turnbull, 31, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
