Erwin promoted at Garrett State Bank
GARRETT — Garrett State Bank president and CEO Michael Tullis has announced Brad Erwin has been promoted to senior vice president of lending.
Erwin started at Garrett State Bank as an ICE high school employee, worked through college and became a loan processor. After seven years of service, he moved on with his career. Erwin came back to us with 22 years of financial experience in 2021 as a retail banking and loan officer.
Erwin was born in Garrett and is a graduate of Garrett High School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He is an active volunteer with Junior Achievement and United Way. Located in downtown Garrett at the main office, he looks forward to helping with the financial and lending needs of the residents in the surrounding communities.
