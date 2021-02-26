GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library has added a new, interactive game table to its youth services department.
While the pandemic has made it necessary to keep a limited supply of games and puzzles available for use by the patrons at the library, the game table will allow kids and their grown-ups to interact and play together, the library said in a news release.
This touch-screen table, by design, is not connected to the internet but has twelve different games and activities to choose from. Air Hockey, matching games, color games, racing, and trivia are a few of the options that are available for patrons to enjoy.
“At one of our roundtable meetings at the Butler Public Library, my staff and I saw their table and really wanted to be able to provide this for our community,” Garrett youth services manager Kristan Donk said.
Research was done and the team worked together to apply for a technology grant.
“None of the three of us had worked on a grant before,” Donk explained. “It was a team effort and we were so excited to hear back that we received it.”
The grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library, made it possible for the library to bring this newer technology to the community.
The table is located in the children’s picture book area. Up to four people can play at one time, but you can also play solo. The library is looking to incorporate the table into future programming, once it is safe to have in-house programming in the library.
“I think it is great that people of all ages are able to experience touch-screen technology of this size,” Donk said. “I am really looking forward to the feedback from the community as they use and enjoy this addition to our department.”
