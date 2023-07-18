GARRETT — For the second time in three years, a vintage automobile grabbed top honors at the Heritage Days car show.
In 2021, Jay and Dale Bolante of Columbia City won the “Best of Show” award for their 1924 Ford Model TT C-cab.
On July 4, they won top honors once again, this time for a 1914 Metz 22 Runabout.
The entry earned the maximum points possible in several judging categories, including straightness, fit and finish of panels; cleanliness, appearance, condition, graphics, etc. of the paint; cleanliness, detail, stereo, creativity and instrumentation of the interior; creativity, detail and cleanliness of the tires; and cleanliness and detail of the bed.
A 1953 Ford F-100 truck, owned by Ken Sanders of Bryan, Ohio, won for best engine.
A 1925 Hupmobile E1, owned by Barry and Connie Duncan of Bluffton, won for best paint.
A 1954 Ford three-window coupe, owned by Vern Ludy of Albion, won for best interior.
A 1942 Ford rat rod pickup, owned by Virgil Hughes of Waterloo, won for best hot rod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.