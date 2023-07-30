Arrested in Noble County
Fernando A. Flores, 40, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. July 25 by Noble County police on a warran. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Robert Myers, 35, of the 5100 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. July 20 by Garrett Police on charges of battery, residential entry and possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, all Level 6 felonies.
Tyler Strohaver, 37, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zesha Shetley, 25, of the 5985 C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, both Class C misdemeanors.
Gabriel Escobar, 21, of the 3300 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. July 22 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jenna Harvill, 33, of the 7300 block of Evansbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carson Miller, 21, of the 5100 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tia Barnes, 28, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging addiction treatment court violations for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Taviana Sullivan, 21, of the 2400 block of Abbey Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging fraud and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Brock Brown, 19, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. July 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. July 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging two addiction treatment court violations.
Matthew Heath, 43, of the 3100 block North, C.R. 750 East, Avilla, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. July 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 27, of the 100 block of West Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. July 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Krista Jeffery, 28, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kohane Dixon, 34, of the 100 block of West Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. July 27 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Dustin Roby, 36, of the 1100 block of Shawna Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. July 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Mikaela Forker, 25, of the 5700 block North, C.R. 600 East, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. July 27 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christina Wheatley, 39, of the 2500 block of River Cove Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. July 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Valerie Baker, 62, of the 800 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
