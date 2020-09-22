Joshua Handy
GARRETT — Joshua J. Handy, 33, of Garrett, died Sept. 17, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Jack McPheeters II
GARRETT — Jack G. McPheeters II, 68, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Jerry Garrison
FREMONT — Jerry Garrison, 77, of Fremont and formerly of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clark Mason
AUBURN — Clark Butler Mason, 66, of Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Opal Resor
AUBURN — Opal “Ann” Resor, 84, of Auburn and formerly of Spencerville, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Karl Stegelman
AUBURN — Karl W. Stegelman, 79, of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Myra Pfefferkorn
WATERLOO — Myra M. Pfefferkorn, 92, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ted Schroeder
WATERLOO — Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder, 52, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
John Vaughn
BUTLER — John H. “Cowboy” Vaughn, 85, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Judy Richter
ASHLEY — Judy Ruth Richter, 74, of Ashley, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Calvin Klopfenstein
LEO — Calvin G. Klopfenstein, 90, of Leo, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
John Sandor
AVILLA — John James “J.J.” Sandor, 71, of Avilla, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Ruth Woehnker
AVILLA — Ruth A. Woehnker, 73, of Avilla, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Bobby Keene
KENDALLVILLE — Bobby G. Keene, 73, of Kendallville, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Juanita Williamson
KENDALLVILLE — Juanita Irene “Toni” Williamson, 85, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Curtis Wilson
KENDALLVILLE — Curtis R. Wilson, 66, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Todd Mase
ROME CITY — Todd Allen Mase, 51, of Rome City, died Sept. 16, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Patton
ROME CITY — Marilyn Mae Patton, 89, of Rome City, Indiana, died Sept. 16, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
