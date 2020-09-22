Joshua Handy

GARRETT — Joshua J. Handy, 33, of Garrett, died Sept. 17, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Jack McPheeters II

GARRETT — Jack G. McPheeters II, 68, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Jerry Garrison

FREMONT — Jerry Garrison, 77, of Fremont and formerly of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Clark Mason

AUBURN — Clark Butler Mason, 66, of Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Opal Resor

AUBURN — Opal “Ann” Resor, 84, of Auburn and formerly of Spencerville, died Sept. 13, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Karl Stegelman

AUBURN — Karl W. Stegelman, 79, of Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Myra Pfefferkorn

WATERLOO — Myra M. Pfefferkorn, 92, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ted Schroeder

WATERLOO — Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder, 52, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

John Vaughn

BUTLER — John H. “Cowboy” Vaughn, 85, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Judy Richter

ASHLEY — Judy Ruth Richter, 74, of Ashley, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Calvin Klopfenstein

LEO — Calvin G. Klopfenstein, 90, of Leo, died Sept. 14, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

John Sandor

AVILLA — John James “J.J.” Sandor, 71, of Avilla, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Ruth Woehnker

AVILLA — Ruth A. Woehnker, 73, of Avilla, died Sept. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Bobby Keene

KENDALLVILLE — Bobby G. Keene, 73, of Kendallville, died Sept. 15, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Juanita Williamson

KENDALLVILLE — Juanita Irene “Toni” Williamson, 85, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Curtis Wilson

KENDALLVILLE — Curtis R. Wilson, 66, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Todd Mase

ROME CITY — Todd Allen Mase, 51, of Rome City, died Sept. 16, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Patton

ROME CITY — Marilyn Mae Patton, 89, of Rome City, Indiana, died Sept. 16, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

