Rayburn retires from Miller's Merry Manor

GARRETT — Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett hosted a retirement celebration for longtime employee Jeanne Rayburn on Friday, April 16.
“Over the last 24 years, Jeanne has played an essential role to our team at Miller’s Merry Manor as well as a key community member,” Miller’s Administrator Lindsey Floyd said.
Rayburn assisted in the success of many Miller’s community events of chicken barbecues, vegetable soup dinners, end-of summer bashes, holiday events and fundraisers over the years.
“As dietary manager, she has met the nutritional needs of our residents, took ever-evolving state and federal regulation changes in stride, and has gone above and beyond to help our residents feel right at home,” Floyd added. “Jeanne took pride in celebrating each holiday, from Groundhog’s Day to Christmas, and everything in between, creating a special menu, decorations and bringing smiles to our resident’s faces along the way.
“We will miss Jeanne, her dedication and her creativeness, but most of all, the love she has shown for our residents. We wish her all the best in her retirement and thank her for her years of devotion to Miller’s,” Floyd said.
