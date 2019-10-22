CHESTERTON — The Garrett Railroader Regiment brought home Gold in Saturday’s ISSMA Regional competition at Chesterton High School.
“The students have worked so hard this season to make huge improvements every week,” said Garrett band director Josh Hettinger. “Because of their hard work, they had the best performance they were prepared to do (Saturday).
“This is the first Gold that they received since 2012, and many are proud of that. While I’m so proud of that fact, I’m most excited that every student walked off the field enjoying their performance, were proud of themselves, and that they got better this season,” he added.
Competing in Open Class C, the band did not advance to next week’s semistate with an 11th place finish. Only the top 10 bands move on.
“I’m so proud and so glad to be here with this group of students, Hettinger added.
The Railroader Regiment Marching Band’s show, “Star Crossed.” The group includes 44 playing band members and nine member color guard, with assistance from band boosters and pit crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.