These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 6-12. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Zachary A. Badman, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Karen G. Baldwin, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
Roger Bolling Jr., Cromwell, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyle J. Brumbaugh, Waterloo, speeding, $175 (DC).
Patrick M. Burkart, Woodburn, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
Shari K. Byall, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Scott D. Chordas, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
Erin E. Cieslak, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
Brad D. Cobbs, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kristin M. Damico, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Corey A. Davis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Ryenn C. Dearing, Crown Point, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Taylor R. Early, Hicksville, Ohio, no seat belt, $25 (DC).
Eric Frempong, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Colton T. Gaier, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ronald P. Garrity II, Paulding, Ohio, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $445.50 (ISP).
Dawson B. Gorrell, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mason J.B. Gowins, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Isaac J. Green, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Dalton L. Hambleton, Montgomery, Michigan, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Zackary W. Hamblin, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Steven J. Hankey, Butler, false or fictitious registration, $150 (AUB); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Christina L. Heath, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Humberto Hernandez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Joseph N. Hilty, Berne, speeding, $171 (DC).
William D. Johnson, Beatrice, Alabama, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nakita C. Jolin, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
Amy R. Leman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Danny M. Middaugh, Hicksville, Ohio, disregarding railroad signal, $171 (DC).
Kylee A. Miller, Albion, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Michael W. Miller, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC).
Mary E. Mondor, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Jose D. Moreno, Fort Wayne, following too closely, $171 (ISP).
Trevor A. Myers, Biloxi, Mississippi, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Karen Nieves, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Zebulon K. Omspacher, Butler, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Phillip R. Perlich, Albion, improper U-turn, $171 (ISP).
Hannah K. Piggott, St. Joe, speeding, $175 (DC).
Alexandra K. Pranger, Corunna, speeding, $196 (WPD).
Alexis M. Replogle, Knoxville, Tennessee, speeding, $165 (DC).
Benjamin T. King-Rice, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Ian T. Roeback, Decatur, speeding, $150 (DC).
Douglas E. Roy, Constantine, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Tamra J. Stafford, Hamilton, speeding, $175 (DC).
Esther J.R. Steffen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Andrew C. Strater, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Nicole L. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jaeleen M. Thompson, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
Wesley E. Tyree, Butler, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Adriana M. Rubio Voirol, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Natalie Wakefield, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Zachary J. Watkins, Ashley, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jessica A. Weimer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Dusti L. Williams, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
Michael B. Williams, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Savannah M. Williams, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Zhenyu Wu, Mishawaka, speeding, $171 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
