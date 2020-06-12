GARRETT — There won’t be calls to play ball for Garrett youth baseball players this summer.
In a post to the Garrett Boys Baseball Facebook page, league president Joe Fuentes announced that the 2020 season has been canceled.
“Garrett Boys Baseball has made the decision to cancel this season’s league. The safety of the community is the most important factor in this decision,” Fuentes wrote in his post.
“The league was going to try and salvage a free league in July, but the cost and availability of PPE (personal protective equipment), including hand sanitizer, disinfectant for equipment was a factor.
“Even with the State of Indiana trying to bring everyone back together social distancing, taking temperatures of every participant, cleaning equipment every inning, maintaining clean restrooms following social distancing, having concessions that would follow proper guidelines, I personally felt was going to be a great challenge.
“Coaches have hopefully reached out to you by now about registrations paid this year,” Fuentes stated. “You can refund your money, roll the money over for next year’s registration, or you may donate the money to the league for next years league investments.
“I do hate that we had to make this decision,” he said. “Hopefully this will pass and next season we can get back to playing baseball without worrying about social distancing. If you have questions please reach out to a board member. Contact information can be found at garrettboysbaseball.com.”
