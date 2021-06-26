AUBURN — Despite pouring rain and a soggy weather forecast, teams of volunteers gathered for breakfast at Kruse Plaza Friday morning to kick off the annual United Way Day of Caring.
Some 50 projects were planned across the county, with more than 600 people participating in the event, according to United Way Director Tyler Cleverly. He noted more than $28,000 in sponsorships helped purchase supplies and equipment needed for teams to complete their tasks.
Resource development coordinator Mark Burnworth of the United Way coordinated the event and scoped out the projects this year.
With many outdoor jobs on the list such as painting, landscaping and home repairs, team leaders were given the option to postpone projects to a later date if rain became an issue. A full list of postponed projects was not available by early afternoon.
In Auburn, a team from Tempus Technologies spread mulch at the playgrounds and park trail on North Indiana Avenue, while several home repair projects were on tap by groups from the YMCA of DeKalb County, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, Beacon Credit Union, Home Depot and FXI.
In Butler, a team from DeKalb Molded Plastics helped a disabled veteran erect a small, metal storage shed in his backyard, trimmed back some trees and repaired eaves on his garage. Another group from New Millennium Building Systems scrubbed mold from shingles on a yard barn, repaired eavespouts and power-washed a concrete patio at another home.
A group from Color Master painted restrooms at the Butler Public Library, organizers said.
A painting project at The Filling Station youth center and a birdhouse-building activity at Federal Street Community Garden were postponed for a later date.
In Garrett, members of the Garrett High School Railroaders football team spread mulch at the JAM Center and cleaned up rocks along the sidewalks bordering the preschool playground.
A team from the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will return to clear brush and trees behind Alliance Industries in drier weather, but completed painting inside the workshop for disabled people.
Ramps and steps were constructed at various sites in Auburn, Garrett and Butler by teams from Steel Dynamics Inc., with workers cutting boards under canopies while rain poured around them.
Lunch was provided to team members by Timmy’s BBQ and High’s BBQ at locations in Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo.
Last year, Day of Caring projects were completed individually due to the COVID-pandemic.
