Arrested in Noble County
Steven B Moore, 36, of the 6300 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 11 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Nicholas W. Budowski, 49, of the 200 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 12 by Albion Police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler R. Thompson, 31, of the 1600 block of South Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Aug. 12 by Kendallville Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Cebrena Bowen, 26, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Moore, 35, of the 5800 block of East Schrader Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Lindsey Maschhoff, 44, of the 2600 block of Kenzington Boulevard, Columbia City, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor).
Zachary Bryant, 34, address not available, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Tremble, 32, of the 2100 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amber Riecke, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Aug. 11 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Davy Womack, 43, of the 500 block of East Hill Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 11 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carolyn Honaker, 56, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 12 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Vanattenhoven, 64, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Aug. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Vivian McDonald, 21, of the 5100 block of Woodway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Fender, 33, of the 1600 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Aug. 12 by Butler Police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kerry Hawkins, 21, of the 16000 block of East Severad Road, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14 by Indiana State Police on a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Amber Sumner, 37, of the 800 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14 by Garrett Police on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Russell Toon, 43, of the 600 block of South Auburn Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Aug. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Wesley Rasnick, 40, of the 1300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony).
Damian Dowell, 40, of the 100 block of C.R. 65-A, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Aug. 15 by Hamilton Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Jodie Zimmerman, 48, of the 1500 block of Switchback Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 16 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Young, 75, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rylee Schindler, 25, of the 100 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation (operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.