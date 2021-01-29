GARRETT — Kaden Fordeck’s hopes to win the DeKalb County Spelling Bee were briefly dashed when he omitted a vowel in “impenetrable” in the fourth round, leaving fifth-grader Chloe Hunt from McKenney-Harrison Elementary the only contestant still standing.
However, Hunt misspelled “inaugural” in the championship round, giving Fordeck, a DeKalb Middle School sixth-grader, a second chance. He rejoined Hunt, seventh-grader Reagan Ioor from Eastside Junior-Senior High School and Audrey Mullins, a sixth-grade student from Garrett Middle School at center stage for three more rounds in the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center before correctly spelling “punctuality” to become the county champion. Ioor was runner-up, having incorrectly spelled “scrawny” in the eighth round.
Nine spellers representing DeKalb County schools competed in the contest, advancing from spelling bees at their respective schools.
Two spellers were eliminated in the second round, falling on the words “Oregon” and “bipolar,” with three more contestants sitting down in round three, misspelling “grimaces,” “Odin” and “battalion.”
Fordeck was beyond elated to capture the championship medal.
“I am shaking. This was my first time — it’s a great way to start,” he said at the conclusion of the competition.
Fordeck has participated in spell bowls since fourth grade and has done a lot of practicing.
“I got my skills up,” he said about qualifying for Wednesday’s contest.
“I won it, I was shocked. I didn’t think I would make it this far,” Fordeck said, “And to make it to the next level, this is amazing!
“You know I’m going to be studying a whole lot more now,” he added.
The champion typically advances to a regional bee in Fort Wayne. Unfortunately, Fordeck’s next competition will have to wait a while, because that bee has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Ioor, who finished third last year, was the only returning speller this year. With only two days to study, she skipped to the third-level words to prepare for the contest. As a seventh-grader, Ioor is eligible to compete in the contest next year.
Other spellers were Natalie Dunn, a fifth-grader from Country Meadow Elementary School; Maleah Howard, a fourth-grader from J.E. Ober Elementary; Olivia Lehrman, a fifth-grade student at Riverdale Elementary; Isaiah Messman, a fourth-grader from St. Joseph Catholic School; and Tegan McIntire, a fifth-grader from James R. Watson Elementary. Olivia Ward, from Waterloo Elementary, also advanced to the competition, but did not participate Wednesday.
A small audience of mostly parents was seated in the auditorium, while the was event streamed live on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Facebook page. Hallie Snyder, a third-grade instructor at J.E. Ober Elementary School, coordinated the event. School librarian Missy Burgess pronounced the words, while Alice Weller and Kathy Douglas served as judges. Ginger Brewer handled the live-streaming.
