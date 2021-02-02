GARRETT — Lakeland’s boys basketball team fought off a stern challenge from Garrett to earn a split of Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference doubleheader.
Earlier, Garrett’s girls concluded a perfect run through the NECC with a 62-49 win over Lakeland.
The Laker boys led by 11 points at halftime, but saw the Railroaders climb back into contention. A three-pointer by Jasen Bailey gave Garrett a 37-36 lead after three quarters.
Lakeland (7-6 overall, 4-3 in the NECC) regained the lead on a layup by Brayden Bontrager. After a Garrett miss, Bracey Shepherd dialed long distance from the left wing for a 41-37 advantage. Later, Mason Douglas completed a three-point play to push the lead to seven.
The Railroaders needed a bucket, and got it in the form of a three from Kyle Smith with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game, but Lakeland’s Ben Keil answered with one of his own.
Garrett turned the ball over on its next two possessions, and Shepherd capitalized both times, first on a post feed from Keil and later on a three from the key, to extend the lead to 12, 52-40, with 2:17 to play.
Garrett (2-13 overall, 1-6 in the NECC) wouldn’t score again until the final seconds of the game.
Lakeland surged to a 24-14 lead after a quarter behind Bontrager’s 12 points.
A Bontrager three, followed by his inside score with 2:27 left in the first, gave the Lakers a 16-11 lead. Garrett’s Bailey answered with a three from the wing to cut it to two, but Lakeland finished the quarter on a 8-0 run.
The teams combined for just seven points in the second quarter — field goals by Lakeland’s Shepherd and Douglas and a three by Garrett’s Smith.
Douglas led three Lakers in double figures with 20 points. Bontrager finished with 15 and Shepherd added 13.
Bailey led Garrett with 17 points and Smith finished with 12.
Garrett makes the long trip to Fairfield Thursday and visits Whitko Saturday.
