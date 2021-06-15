Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 109

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 103

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 99

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 99

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 95

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 90

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 89

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 88

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 85

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 81

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 81

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 74

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 69

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 69

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 69

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 68

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 66

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 64

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 51

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 50

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 38, Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 39.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 111

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 112

Don Myers, Don Sproch 110

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 108

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 106

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 105

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 102

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 102

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 98

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 96

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 96

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 95

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 95

Austin Manth, Adam King 94

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 94

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 94

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 92

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 90

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 90

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 89

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 88

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 86

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 84

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 84

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 82

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 80

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 80

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 77

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 43

Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 30, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 35, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 178

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 168

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 167

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 167

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 166

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 164

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 163

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 163

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 163

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 159

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 157

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 155

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 155

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 155

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 153

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 152

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 148

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 142

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 142

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 140

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 135

Don Sproch, Josh Page 129

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 127

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 126

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 119

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 106

Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 35, Sherm Lewis 36, Tom Kleeman 37, Mike Kleeman 37.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 205

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 193

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 189

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 189

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 188

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 184

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 181

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 181

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 180

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 178

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 177

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 170

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 170

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 170

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 170

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 168

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 156

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 152

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 146

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 146

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 144

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 142

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 139

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 134

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 115

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 112

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Huleo Branscum 37, John Dudash 37.

