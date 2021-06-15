Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 109
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 103
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 99
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 99
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 95
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 90
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 89
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 88
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 85
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 81
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 81
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 74
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 69
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 69
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 69
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 68
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 66
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 64
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 51
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 50
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 38, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 38, Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 39.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 111
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 112
Don Myers, Don Sproch 110
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 108
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 106
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 105
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 102
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 102
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 98
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 96
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 96
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 95
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 95
Austin Manth, Adam King 94
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 94
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 94
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 92
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 90
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 90
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 89
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 88
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 88
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 86
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 84
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 84
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 82
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 80
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 80
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 77
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 43
Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 30, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 35, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 178
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 168
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 167
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 167
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 166
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 164
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 163
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 163
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 163
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 159
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 157
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 155
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 155
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 155
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 153
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 152
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 148
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 142
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 142
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 140
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 135
Don Sproch, Josh Page 129
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 127
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 126
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 119
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 106
Low scores — Bruce Schlosser 35, Sherm Lewis 36, Tom Kleeman 37, Mike Kleeman 37.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 205
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 193
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 189
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 189
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 188
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 184
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 181
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 181
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 180
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 178
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 177
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 170
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 170
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 170
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 170
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 168
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 156
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 152
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 146
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 146
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 144
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 142
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 139
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 134
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 115
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 112
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Huleo Branscum 37, John Dudash 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.