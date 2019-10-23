GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will host a reception for a new exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
The new exhibit will feature hand-drawn illustrations, photographs by the Fort Wayne Photographers Club, Cara Wade, Kelsey Wallace and the Garrett Museum of Art’s permanent collection.
Live music will be provided by Joe Justice. The event is free and open to all ages.
Hand-drawn, by definition, means using a utensil to make marks without the use of a ruler, straight edge or tracing. It can be drawn using various tools such as pencil, graphite, pen and ink, or a stylus connected to a tablet.
In order to recognize this unique form of art, the Garrett Museum of Art put out a call asking area and regional artists to enter their hand-drawn illustrations.
The upstairs gallery will be showing pieces of the museum’s permanent collection which features several Garrett natives and other area artists. The “Blue Room” will feature photography-themed “Self-Portraits” by Kasey Wallace.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Museum hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Other days by appointment only by calling 704-5400.
The Garrett Museum of Art is located at 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.