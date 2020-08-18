Golf
Golf team defeats two opponents
GARRETT — Garrett shot 196 to 203 for East Noble and 209 for Northrop in a three-way match at Garrett Country Club in an Aug. 12 match.
Sarah Cooper shot a 42 to pace the Railroaders and Abby Weaver had a 47.
Garrett’s other scores were Courtney Barse at 53, Sophia Ruble at 54 and Chloe Best at 57.
Jasmine Freeman led East Noble with a 47. Kayla Desper had a 48 for East Noble and Carly Turner shot a 51.
Northrop’s Skylar Whitman was the medalist with a 39.
Railroaders edged by two strokes
GARRETT — Snider shot 196 to 198 for Garrett and 246 for New Haven in a three-way match at Garrett Country Club Thursday.
Sarah Cooper of Garrett made par on the last three holes and shot a 4-over-par 40 to claim medalist honors. Other scores for the Railroaders were Sophia Ruble with a 50, Abby Weaver and Chloe Best both at 51, and Courtney Barse with a 57.
Mia Birkenbeul and Anika Hall each shot 46 to lead Snider. Lily Turner had a 51 to pace New Haven.
Cross Country
Garrett boys finish second at Norwell
OSSIAN — The Railroaders placed five finishers in the top 20 at Saturday’s Bob Dahl Invitational on Saturday.
Tanner McMain led Garrett with a second-place finish, followed by teammates Trevor Armstrong in fourth, Luke Coffman in 12th, Landon Davis in 17th and Gavin Weller in 20th.
Nataley Armstrong finished in seventh on the girls side for the Railroaders.
The Lakewood Park boys finished in fifth as a team were led by Colton White in 10th and Corbin Moriarty in 14th.
The Panther girls were led by Heather Elwood and Sam Hartz in 44th and 45th, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.