GARRETT — A Garrett high school math teacher who resigned effective at the end of the school year wanted school board members to know his reasons for leaving the job he has held since 2016.
Tyler Lanning, who also serves as a paid high school wrestling coach, said several factors led to his departure at Monday’s meeting, “many of which are shared by past and current staff members.
“Undervalued and unacknowledged as an exceptionally committed servant to the youth our Garrett community, the expectation of selfless loyalty can only go so far,” Lanning said. “Pretending the worth of all teachers is simply dependent on their years as an educator rather than their commitment to G-K-B through very impactful interaction with students is a shallow escape from making tough financial decisions on who is exceeding expectations on influencing our students’ lives.”
Several instructors and coaches were in the audience Monday but did not offer comment.
“The mentality that successful employees are ‘easily replaceable positions’ regardless of accomplishments achieved, community commitment and lives impacted is a philosophy guaranteed to spread mediocracy and lead to the loss of the people devoting the most to impact our students,” Lanning added.
School board members thanked him for his insight and comments.
Lanning’s resignation was approved by the board last month. He intends to continue his coaching role at Garrett.
Also Monday, two parents expressed frustration and concern that grade point averages are not clearly expressed in the student handbook or through the guidance department.
Jeanne Molargik, who has two sons graduating this year, said the latest information she found on the district’s website regarding the school’s weighted grading is dated 2016, and can also be found in the current course handbook. This includes dual course classes through Trine University and Ivy Tech.
Julie Kelham agreed regarding the dual credit confusion, the cost of seeking these classes that sometimes are not recognized by the school contrary to information from the school or instructor, and the school’s switch midyear to an eight-semester grading system. Kelham asked for more clarity and continuity within the departments to alleviate the problem.
At its March meeting, an amendment was approved to the student handbook where the top students will be recognized following completion of course requirements at the end of the eighth semester during the senior academic year.
Garrett is no longer a term nine-week school as it had been since the early 2000s. Until then, the highest academic rating was determined after completion of the third term of the senior academic year, which was in March.
Pepple is new middle school principal
Canden Pepple was approved by the board as principal of the Garrett Middle School. He will begin in the fall, replacing current Principal Lucas Fielden, who chose to return to the classroom as an instructor. Pepple currently serves as an assistant principal at the school.
Personnel changes approved by the board include the resignations of elementary instructor Katie Storie; middle school instructor Barbara Patterson; Spanish instructor Esteban Coria and welding instructor Marlin Eicher in the high school; Kalene Lafuente as bus monitor/driver; Brittany Everage as cafeteria material handler and Sherry Brown as cafeteria employee.
Four assistant high school football coaches also resigned, including Justin Weber, Corey Schoon, Bill Thomas and Sam Tipton. Dayton Sweet was approved as high school girls head soccer coach. The board also approved the resignation of Alexandria Gottfried as sixth-grade volleyball coach.
The board approved the second readings of handbooks for the elementary middle and high school and athletic handbooks for the middle and high school.
School lunch prices will remain unchanged in 2023-2024, including free breakfast for all students. A Latch Key agreement was approved for before- and after-school care at the JAM Center. The sale of this year’s building trades home at 1001 Joanna Court in Brennan Estates for $308,000 was also approved.
Several grant awards and donations were accepted by the board, including $4,300 in donations for the top 10 awards, $1,800 for the after prom and $800 for the Japan field trip.
This last week of school includes several activities, including senior awards from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the Paul Bateman Gym; career development signing day Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. at the building trades project home; a community service day for high students on Friday morning, the annual senior walk through J.E. Ober Elementary School on Thursday and a talent show, among other activities.
Two of the four members of Garrett High School’s Class 3A state champion English team presented the first-place plaque to the school during Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.