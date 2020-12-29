Today, Dec. 29
2 p.m. — Varsity wrestling with Snider, here.
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Varsity boys basketball at Wawasee tournament.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Churubusco.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling, IHSWCA Class 2A Team State, Fort Wayne.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Leo.
Monday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. — Reserve wrestling at Prairie Heights.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
5 p.m. — Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Adams Central, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity wrestling at Prairie Heights.
6 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball with Hamilton, here. (No reserve game).
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fairfield.
Friday, Jan. 8
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Central Noble, here.
