These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 2-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Caila M. Andrew, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Antonio M. Andrews, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tresa R. Balentine, Kendallville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Nathan L. Bowker, Butler, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Kyle D. Boyer, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Derrick R. Brasier, Angola, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Jasmine A. Chriswell, Garrett, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (ISP).
Dallas J. Curry, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Mu Je Da, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Tyler A. Fluttrow, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Arun P. Ganesh, Maineville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Kourtney E. Green, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Adam B.C. Haynie, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Abel Moncivaiz-Herrera, Ypsilanti, Michigan, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (WPD).
Hector G. Hernandez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Austin R. Hickman, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Ryan E. Hill, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Melvan Himaj, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, unlawful stopping, parking or standing, $165 (ISP).
Matthew M. Hulbert, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Charles M. Knapp, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
William S. Kutsche, Pecos, Texas, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Victor Ledesma, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jack A. Lob, Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Edward L. Lujin, Columbia City, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Raven S. McGregor, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Melanie A. Meyer, Hamilton, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Brianna M. Moore, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Brandon L. Napier, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Marjorie F. Parker, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Connor R. Puglise, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Kelly J. Redwanski, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kristine S. Relue, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Dameon A. Rinehold, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Leneta L. Robbins, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Morgan R. Robinett, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
Carletos L. Rush, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kathleen A. Schiek, Avilla, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Ethan A. Schorey, Hamilton, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Jo Ann Slayton, Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Aaron M. Soper, Huntertown, speeding, $196 (DC).
Anna K. South, Columbia City, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Amanda Jo Talley, Kendallville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Elisabeth M. Taylor, Muncie, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Seth L. Tolin, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC0.
Morgan P. Trausch, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jillian D. VanDyke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Bradley A. Wainwright, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Katherine V. Webb, McCordsville, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Keith W. Weiss, South Burlington, Vermont, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Tricia L. Wonderly, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Logan W. Youngerman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
