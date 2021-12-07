WOODBURN — Garrett’s boys basketball teams were defeated by Woodlan 67-38 in a non-conference game at Woodburn Nov. 30.
Woodlan (3-0) got 22 points from sophomore Braden Smith and 20 from senior Joe Reidy. Junior Alex Miller also reached double figures with 13 points.
Smith connected for five three-pointers and Miller hit three.
The Warriors led 17-10 after a quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The hosts extended that margin to 42-28 after three quarters.
The Railroaders (0-3) got 11 points each from junior Tyler Gater and sophomore Luke Coffman. Senior Jasen Bailey added 10 points.
Jaxson Fugate finished with three, Kyle Smith had two and Konner DeWitt had one free throw.
Woodlan 42, Garrett JV 39
In the reserve game, Woodlan held off Garrett for a 42-39 win.
The Railroaders trailed 33-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Woodlan put three players in double figures, led by Luke Meyer’s 17 points. Noah Acquviva and Drew Fleek had 10 points each.
Levi Chaney led the Garrett reserves with 11 points. Drayton Myers scored eight, Jacob Molargik added seven and Jacob Hoover had six.
Malachi Malcolm scored three, and Konner DeWitt and Parker Reed had two each.
