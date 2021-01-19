Today, Jan. 19
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — American Legion executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — American Legion general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. The agenda includes strategic planning.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Jan. 25
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Garrett High School, room 47-49A. Enter at Door 2.
7 p.m. — Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
Plan commission, BZA meetings canceled
GARRETT — Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
With the closing of Garrett City Hall, a zoning compliance permit request form soon will be available the city’s website. A MuniciPay dedicated just for permits also will be available for people to pay associated fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.