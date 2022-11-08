Dr. William Schlemmer
GARRETT — Dr. William H. “Will” Schlemmer, 69, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in rural Garrett.
He was born on April 4, 1953, in Decatur, Indiana, to Marlyn and Elva (Ackerman) Schlemmer.
Will was a 1971 graduate of Heritage High School and a 1979 graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis.
Will married Karen S. Emenhiser on June 23, 1973, in Hoagland, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.
After Will graduated from Dentistry school in Indianapolis, he opened W.H. Schlemmer DDS in Garrett in 1979 until his retirement in 2019.
Will was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garrett. He also was a former member of the Garrett Chamber of Commerce and was a former member of the DeKalb Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Will loved the outdoors. He enjoyed bluegill fishing, bailing hay on his farm and trap shooting. He was a member of St. Joe Valley Conservation Club in St. Joe and was a member of “Team Pards.” He also was an avid bridge player.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Cori Schlemmer, of Garrett, Traci and Nathanael Lehman, of Corunna, Kelsi and Dr. Jason Matthew, of Auburn and Kayle and Christal Schlemmer, of Huntertown; three grandchildren, Jadanne Lehman, Evelyn Matthew and Justin Matthew; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Doris Schlemmer, of Huntertown and Jacob and Sandy Schlemmer, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Fleming; and a brother, John Schlemmer.
Services were held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiated.
Burial took place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
James Armstrong
YUKON, Okla. — James Michael Armstrong, 76, of Yukon, Oklahoma and formerly of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Timothy Eck
GARRETT — Timothy Allen “Tim” Eck, formerly of Garrett and Kendallville, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Miller-Roska Funeral Home, Monticello, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Stevenson
ANGOLA — Carolyn Louise Stevenson, 81, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Danny Frost
AUBURN — Danny R. “Dan” Frost, 62, of Auburn, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shari Gebert
AUBURN — Shari A. Gebert, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Loretta McNamara
AUBURN — Loretta McNamara, 68, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sheryl Schieferstein
CHURUBUSCO — Sheryl J. Schieferstein, 66, of Churubusco and born in Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Wayne Sprunger
AUBURN — Wayne A. Sprunger, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Cynthia Warner
AUBURN — Cynthia (Cindy) Brunson Robbins Warner, 81, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Randy Garman
ST. JOE — Randy L. “Zip” Garman, 69, of St. Joe, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Theodore Haberkorn Jr.
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Theodore E. Haberkorn Jr., 98, of Winter Park, Florida and former publisher of the St. Joe News, died Oct. 26, 2022.
National Cremation & Burial Society of Oviedo, Florida, is handling arrangements.
Richard Duncan
HAMILTON — Richard Kay Duncan, 81, of Hamilton, died Nov. 3, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Mary Neff
PLEASANT LAKE — Mary J. Neff, 92, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 30, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Mutters
KENDALLVILLE — Shirley D. Mutters, 86, of Kendallville, died Oct. 29, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
