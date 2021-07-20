Church announces vacation Bible school
GARRETT — The First Church of Christ in Garrett, 213 E. King St., is hosting a vacation Bible school, “Go Fish -Shine” from 6:15-8:15 p.m. July 25-29.
The VBS is for youth kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration forms are available at the church, or by calling the church office at 357-3625.
