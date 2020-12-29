Arrested in Noble County
Jerrin Zirkle, 23, of the 0 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 22 by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Richard Kester, 26, of the 500 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Dec. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Virgil Vasquez, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Williams, 30, of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Emily Miller, 26, of the 500 block of West Caroline Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Chance Mooney, 20, of the 100 block of West Maple Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 18 by Auburn Police on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor, an operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Michelle Platter, 35, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with a Family Restoration Court violation; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dennis Miller, 39, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Kitelinger, 58, of the 15400 block of 20 Mile Road, Big Rapids, Michigan, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Bell, 37, of the 700 block of North Olive Street, South Bend, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Dec. 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and carrying a handgun without a permit, a Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa Miller, 31, of the 100 block of West Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Straub, 27, of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3 a.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, ad operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob McGillivray, 25. of the 16900 block of North S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement a Class A misdemeanor.
Kendra Allemond, 39, of North Music Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Dec. 20 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging her with resisting law enforcement a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jodi Shawver, 39, of the 5000 block of C.R. 59, Auburn, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Dec. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging her dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
