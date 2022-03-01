LIGONIER — Behind 23 points by junior Austin Cripe, West Noble was a 53-35 winner over Garrett Friday in the final regular season game for both teams.
The Chargers closed out the regular season at 14-8 in all games and 7-4 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The Railroaders conclude the regular season at 5-17 overall and finished 2-9 in the NECC.
Cripe spread his points evenly throughout each quarter, with seven in the first, eight in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
Joshua Rosales finished with nine points and Brayden Barth had eight points for West Noble. Five other players scored for the Chargers of the 15 who played.
Garrett trailed 16-6 after a quarter and 31-16 at halftime. West Noble outscored Garrett 22-19 in the second half.
Kyle Smith led the Railroaders with 12 points. Jaxson Fugate had six points and Drayton Myers added five.
Luke Coffman and Konner DeWitt collected four points each. Jacob Molargik and Lukas Swager had two apiece.
Garrett was just 4-of-14 at the free throw line in the contest. West Noble made 7-of-12 attempts.
