BUTLER — Many of Garrett’s baseball players were in diapers or weren’t yet born the last time their school won a regular-season championship.
The Railroaders ended a 16-year dry spell Friday, defeating cross-county rival Eastside 2-1 to earn a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship.
Garrett and Westview will share the title after both teams finished 10-1 in a tough NECC that until this week, had five teams in the title hunt. The Railroaders improved to 16-5 in all games.
The last time the Railroaders won a conference championship was 2006 as a member of the Allen County Athletic Conference. It’s Garrett’s first NECC season title since 1993. The Railroaders won the NECC tournament crown in 2016.
Junior Luke Byers pitched a complete-game three-hitter. He struck out 10 Blazers, with eight coming in the first three innings.
An elated Garrett coach Jason Richards couldn’t say enough about his pitcher.
“We keep going back to him — big game after big game,” Richards said. “He just throws. He’s moving it around everywhere. Nothing affects him.”
After being dominated the early stages of the game, Eastside batters started to make better contact, but Byers was solid, taking a 2-0 lead into the seventh.
He retired pinch-hitter Loden Johnson on a ground ball to open the inning. Blazer relief pitcher Caeden Moughler got his team within a run, connecting for a solo home run to left.
The long ball didn’t faze Byers however. He struck out Dackotia Reed for the second out and got Owen Willard to ground out to end it.
“Nothing affects him,” Richards said. “I went out to talk to him after the home run. He said, ‘I’m alright. I just give up home runs.’ That’s what he had to say. Nothing affects him. That’s what makes him a good pitcher.
“That’s a good team,” the Garrett coach said, gesturing to the Eastside dugout. “Owen Willard is one of the best players in the area. The biggest part, (Luke) knows his defense is going to back him up.”
Both teams got runners at second and third with one out in the first inning but couldn’t score. Eastside’s Ryder Reed led off the second with a triple into the right field corner, but Byers struck out the side to keep it scoreless.
Willard, who took the loss for the Blazers, sat down six in a row until Peyton Simmons got a one-out single in the third.
Trey Richards hit a grounder that looked to be at least a force play, but Garrett had runners at the corners when Eastside threw the ball away, sending Simmons to third.
Richards broke for second and Simmons scored when Eastside’s throw sailed into center field for an error.
In the Garrett fifth, no. 9 batter Aiden Orth singled between short and third and moved up when Simmons laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Trey Richards fell behind 0-2, but fouled off two Willard pitches until he got one he could handle and sent a line drive to center to bring in Orth for a 2-0 lead.
“We fouled off a lot of pitches,” coach Richards said. “We battled and that’s the best thing.”
Willard pitched five complete innings. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out eight. One of Garrett’s runs was unearned. Moughler pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out one.
The Blazers started putting the bat on the ball late but couldn’t generate any offense. The Railroader defense was solid, making play after play while Byers did the rest.
With one trophy in hand, the Railroaders want more. “This is the first step,” coach Richards said. “The next step is sectionals.”
Garrett plays the Bishop Dwenger-New Haven winner Saturday in the semi-finals of the Angola sectional.
