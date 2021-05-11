GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop continued its support in the community with a generous donation to St. Martin’s Healthcare, both located in Garrett.
Last week, officers and volunteers from the resale shop presented a check for $12,000 to Tammy Stafford, executive director of the health care clinic, which serves uninsured and underinsured residents in DeKalb and Noble counties.
The Curiosity Shop first partnered with St. Martin’s Healthcare in 2019 to support its mission in the community.
Even through closures due to the pandemic over the past year, donations and volunteers continued, and since the shop reopened, business has been booming.
“We do well, as we get good donations and have even better volunteers,” said Curiosity Shop President Connie Dicke.
In addition to supporting operations at the clinic, Stafford said the donation will be used for prevention and wellness programs at the clinic.
Stafford said they want to move past where patients come in just for immediate needs by offering annual screening labs for diabetes, liver and kidney functions.
Patients undergo a blood pressure check at each visit, as well as mental health checks by implementing screening tools for depression, anxiety and PTSD. Based on those scores, patients may be given medications by one of the clinics health care counselors on site two days a week.
“We use those same screening tools to assess if treatment is working and can see what kind of impact that is making on his or her life,” she said.
The biggest thing they see is a lack of coping skills — something that is hard to teach, Stafford added.
The average patient is between 35 and 55 years, but babies and patients in their 80s who may not have dental coverage through Medicare are also seen at the clinic where 11 volunteer dentists work on a rotation.
“We are always looking for volunteers, especially nursing volunteers, people who want to help with events, office work, outside maintenance workers — any skill can probably be put to use somewhere,” Stafford said.
Spanish speakers are also needed to help with some patients to be sure nothing is lost in translation.
Both new and returning patients must make an appointment, with most being seen the same day or the next for sicknesses or chronic needs.
Depending on specialty care, such as dental, vision, or mental health care offered on a particular day, 10 to 40 people are seen daily. Specialty clinics for women’s health, including on-site mammograms, are offered 4-5 times a year.
“If a patient currently has a family doctor but has lost insurance, we try to assume that role as their family doctor,” Stafford said. “Once they get insurance again, we send everything back to who formerly cared for them.”
Appointments can be made by calling 357-0077. The clinic is located at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
St. Martin’s Healthcare will host its annual Swinging for St. Martin’s Golf Outing on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Garrett County Club, with a First Friday Event on Aug. 6 at the James Plaza in Auburn on Aug. 6. Plans for a 15-year anniversary celebration are in the works, Stafford added.
The Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, is open through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. Donations are accepted Monday through Saturday at the shop.
