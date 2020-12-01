Todd Chester
GARRETT — Todd Chester, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Gary DeWitt
GARRETT — Gary J. DeWitt, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Wayne Boyd
AUBURN — Wayne Boyd, 91, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Crawford
AUBURN — Mary Ellen Wolfe Nuttle Crawford, 73, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Anita Kinzer
AUBURN — Anita M. Kinzer, 89, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kay Knapp
AUBURN — Kay Lynn Knapp, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Maxine Mason
AUBURN — Maxine E. Mason, 96, of Auburn, died Nov. 20, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Meek
AUBURN — Elizabeth “Jo” Meek, 82, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Harry Riley Sr.
AUBURN — Harry D. Riley Sr., 73, of Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Roger Wertenberger
AUBURN — Roger J. Wertenberger, 88, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Alfred Sherer Sr.
FORT WAYNE — Alfred F. Sherer Sr., 101, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Nov. 19, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Emery Camp
WATERLOO — Emery “Noel” Camp, 85, of Waterloo, died Nov. 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ellen Schram
CORUNNA — Ellen Schram, 67, of Corunna, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Agnes Fender
ASHLEY — Agnes Marie Fender, 84, of Ashley, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Gary Bloomfield
AVILLA — Gary Alan Bloomfield, 67, of Avilla, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Herbert Perry
WOODBURN — Herbert Lee Perry, 83, of Noble County, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Arvill Brown
KENDALLVILLE — Arvill Buell Brown, 97, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Wanda Holton
CLYDE, N.C. — Wanda Holton, 86, of Clyde, North Carolina and formerly of Kendallville, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Paul Rupert
ROME CITY — Paul A. Rupert, 80, of Rome City, died Nov. 23, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Barbara Leite
ANGOLA — Barbara Higgins Leite, 94, of Angola, died Nov. 23, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Ilene Deller
FREMONT — Ilene “Rosie” Deller, 94, of Fremont, died Nov. 22, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Thomas
KENDALLVILLE — Ruth Mae Thomas, 80, of Kendallville, died Nov. 21, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
