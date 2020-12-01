Todd Chester

GARRETT — Todd Chester, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Gary DeWitt

GARRETT — Gary J. DeWitt, 58, of Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Wayne Boyd

AUBURN — Wayne Boyd, 91, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mary Crawford

AUBURN — Mary Ellen Wolfe Nuttle Crawford, 73, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Anita Kinzer

AUBURN — Anita M. Kinzer, 89, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Kay Knapp

AUBURN — Kay Lynn Knapp, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Maxine Mason

AUBURN — Maxine E. Mason, 96, of Auburn, died Nov. 20, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Elizabeth Meek

AUBURN — Elizabeth “Jo” Meek, 82, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Harry Riley Sr.

AUBURN — Harry D. Riley Sr., 73, of Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Roger Wertenberger

AUBURN — Roger J. Wertenberger, 88, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Alfred Sherer Sr.

FORT WAYNE — Alfred F. Sherer Sr., 101, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Nov. 19, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Emery Camp

WATERLOO — Emery “Noel” Camp, 85, of Waterloo, died Nov. 21, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ellen Schram

CORUNNA — Ellen Schram, 67, of Corunna, died Nov. 19, 2020.

Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Agnes Fender

ASHLEY — Agnes Marie Fender, 84, of Ashley, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gary Bloomfield

AVILLA — Gary Alan Bloomfield, 67, of Avilla, died Nov. 19, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Herbert Perry

WOODBURN — Herbert Lee Perry, 83, of Noble County, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Arvill Brown

KENDALLVILLE — Arvill Buell Brown, 97, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Wanda Holton

CLYDE, N.C. — Wanda Holton, 86, of Clyde, North Carolina and formerly of Kendallville, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Paul Rupert

ROME CITY — Paul A. Rupert, 80, of Rome City, died Nov. 23, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Barbara Leite

ANGOLA — Barbara Higgins Leite, 94, of Angola, died Nov. 23, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Ilene Deller

FREMONT — Ilene “Rosie” Deller, 94, of Fremont, died Nov. 22, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Thomas

KENDALLVILLE — Ruth Mae Thomas, 80, of Kendallville, died Nov. 21, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

