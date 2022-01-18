Calvin Carnahan
CEDAR LAKE — Calvin Carlisle Carnahan, 81, of Cedar Lake and born in Garrett, died Jan. 6, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Service, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Larry Hagewood
GARRETT — Larry James Hagewood, 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida and formerly of Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2022.
Services took place Jan. 15 in Seffner, Florida.
William Anderson
AVILLA — William Anderson, 62, of Avilla, died Jan. 12, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Engle
AVILLA — Charlotte Rose Engle, 79, of Avilla, died Jan. 12, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Susan Hicks
AVILLA — Susan Marie Hicks, 52, of Avilla, died Jan. 11, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
James Bishop
AUBURN — James E. Bishop, 81, of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gloria David
AUBURN — Gloria Lou David, 88, of Auburn, died Jan. 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Savannah Marks
AUBURN — Savannah Rizzo Marks, 2, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Betty McAlpin
AUBURN — Betty M. McAlpin, 93, formerly of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Leann O’Quinn
AUBURN — Leann Michel O’Quinn, 62, of Auburn, died Jan. 9, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Raymond Shields
AUBURN — Raymond W. Shields, 75, of Auburn, died Jan. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Eva Highsby
BUTLER — Eva Laverne Highsby, 78, of Butler, died Jan. 12, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Ravina Strater
TOPEKA — Ravina June Strater, 93, of Topeka and born in Butler, died Jan. 8, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Keith Melchi
SPENCERVILLE — Keith D. Melchi, 69, of Spencerville, died Jan. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sandra Smith
HUDSON — Sandra Kay Smith, 63, of Hudson, died Jan. 9, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Karen Stockwell
PLEASANT LAKE — Karen May Stockwell, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 7, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Vicky Bennigan
KIMMELL — Vicky L. Bryant Bennigan, 68, of Kimmell and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 4, 2022.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Service, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Brian Joest
KENDALLVILLE — Brian H. Joest, 64, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Michael Root
FORT WAYNE — Michael Wayne Root, 66, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 13, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Charles Wentworth
ALBION — Charles John Wentworth, 84, of Albion and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
