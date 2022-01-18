Calvin Carnahan

CEDAR LAKE — Calvin Carlisle Carnahan, 81, of Cedar Lake and born in Garrett, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Service, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Larry Hagewood

GARRETT — Larry James Hagewood, 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida and formerly of Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2022.

Services took place Jan. 15 in Seffner, Florida.

William Anderson

AVILLA — William Anderson, 62, of Avilla, died Jan. 12, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Charlotte Engle

AVILLA — Charlotte Rose Engle, 79, of Avilla, died Jan. 12, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Susan Hicks

AVILLA — Susan Marie Hicks, 52, of Avilla, died Jan. 11, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

James Bishop

AUBURN — James E. Bishop, 81, of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gloria David

AUBURN — Gloria Lou David, 88, of Auburn, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Savannah Marks

AUBURN — Savannah Rizzo Marks, 2, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Betty McAlpin

AUBURN — Betty M. McAlpin, 93, formerly of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Leann O’Quinn

AUBURN — Leann Michel O’Quinn, 62, of Auburn, died Jan. 9, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Raymond Shields

AUBURN — Raymond W. Shields, 75, of Auburn, died Jan. 13, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Eva Highsby

BUTLER — Eva Laverne Highsby, 78, of Butler, died Jan. 12, 2022.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Ravina Strater

TOPEKA — Ravina June Strater, 93, of Topeka and born in Butler, died Jan. 8, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.

Keith Melchi

SPENCERVILLE — Keith D. Melchi, 69, of Spencerville, died Jan. 8, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sandra Smith

HUDSON — Sandra Kay Smith, 63, of Hudson, died Jan. 9, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Karen Stockwell

PLEASANT LAKE — Karen May Stockwell, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Vicky Bennigan

KIMMELL — Vicky L. Bryant Bennigan, 68, of Kimmell and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Service, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

Brian Joest

KENDALLVILLE — Brian H. Joest, 64, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Michael Root

FORT WAYNE — Michael Wayne Root, 66, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 13, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Charles Wentworth

ALBION — Charles John Wentworth, 84, of Albion and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.