GARRETT — Garrett Public Library Director Nick Stephan asked the Garrett Common Council Tuesday to declare itself to be the formal fiscal body for the library.
Libraries in Indiana are now required under state law to declare fiscal bodies, he said.
Stephan said the council was determined to be the official fiscal body following research at the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office and the Indiana State Library. The measure was approved by a 4-0 vote, with councilman Bobby Diederich not present for the session.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said the council always had been considered the library’s fiscal agent since its inception, but not in an official declaration.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 13 applicants showed up for testing for positions in the department last week, with only two passing the first step of qualification including a written exam and physical evaluation.
One member of the department had been under quarantine due to family member displaying possible coronavirus symptoms, but has since returned to duty when the person’s diagnosis was found to be allergy-related, he added.
His biweekly report for Aug. 18-31 showed officers made 164 total calls, including 122 traffic warnings, 50 traffic tickets and nine property-damage accidents.
McPherson said the department is currently in Operation Pullover phase for school bus arm stop violations, school safety zone violations, pedestrian and bicycle education, and operating while intoxicated and seat belt violations.
The report also noted 18 arrests, five for operating while intoxicated, four each for traffic and warrants, three drug arrests and two battery arrests.
Officers also made 89 security checks during the period.
