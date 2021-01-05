Today, Jan. 5
8 a.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, open to the public, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. Newly-elected school board members will be sworn in. Immediately following, the school board’s board of finance will meet at the ACM Administration Center.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s merit board, Sheriff’s Department, Auburn.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, lodge hall, 118 N. Cowen St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Jan. 11
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett Community Center board of directors, Community Center office, 1200 E. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Sons of Garrett American Legion meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
Thursday, Jan. 13
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Plan commission,
BZA meetings canceled
GARRETT — City Planner Milton Otero has announced that Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled until further notice due to increasing cases of COVID-19.
With the closing of Garrett City Hall, a zoning compliance permit request form soon will be available the city’s website. A MuniciPay dedicated just for permits also will be available for people to pay associated fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.