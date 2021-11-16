Arrested in Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 8 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Douglas R. Merriman, 18, of the 1400 block of Anderson Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 11 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Alan Betcher, 41, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Xavier Lane, 27, of the 4800 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Luisangelis Desirex Lopez-Dominguez, 29, of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 32, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Nov. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anna Petersen, 22, of the 2200 block of West Long Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tina Weber, 29, of the 700 block of Janie Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Angela Wright, 46, of the 600 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Christine Turner, 55, of the 2500 block of Oakridge Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Davonte Grant, 24, of the 4400 block of Wiser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Austin Slone, 24, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Logan Hixson, 23, of the 800 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jared Trowbridge, 22, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rene Cisneros, 51, of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
