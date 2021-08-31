Lee Allman
WHEATON, Ill. — Lee J. Allman, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Wheaton, Illinois, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Lee and Martha (Marty), his wife of 69 years, are the proud parents of four sons, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There was nothing more precious to Lee than his family. Lee will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Lee was born on May 4, 1928, to Lee Stahl Allman and Berniece Groscop Allman, of Garrett, Indiana.
He was an avid reader with an aptitude for math and science. Lee attended Bowling Green State University in 1946, and finished at Purdue University with a BSME in 1950.
Upon graduation, Lee worked for Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. in Cleveland, Ohio, for one year.
It was during this time he met his soul mate Martha (Marty) Rose, a nursing student at Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital. They married in 1951, and Lee was drafted into the Army, where he served two years in the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland.
After the Army, Lee accepted a job with Standard Oil Company of Indiana, (later renamed Amoco Oil) in Whiting, Indiana. He worked in research, developing specialty lubricant formulations for passenger cars, off-road vehicles and farm equipment. Lee was part of a team that developed the first multi-grade motor oil and collaborated with industry experts from around the world.
He was a gifted speaker and served as Master of Ceremony for many Amoco retirement events, where he kept honorees on the edge of becoming emotional and laughing through witty dialogue. Lee retired from Amoco with 33 years of service on Jan. 1, 1987.
Lee and Marty began their life together in Griffith, Indiana, where they resided 22 years before moving to their current Wheaton, Illinois, residence in 1975.
Lee was active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 531, Griffith Lions Club, United Fund and other civic activities.
He was a proud American and taught his boys how to be responsible citizens. It was not uncommon to see Lee and his boys mowing lawns, shoveling snow or running errands for seniors in the neighborhood. Lee took great pride seeing his four boys become Eagle Scouts, Purdue University graduates, husbands and parents.
Lee is survived by his wife, Martha (Marty) Allman; and four sons, Jeffrey Allman, of Rochester, Minnesota, Gregory (Tamby) Allman, of Coppell, Texas, Scott Allman, of Spring, Texas, and Mark (Roxanne) Allman, of Stevensville, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren, John Allman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Daniel Allman (deceased), Madeleine Allman, of Houston, Texas, Jaime (Will) Surdynski, of Naperville, Illinois, Thomas (Monica) Allman, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Brian Allman, of Oak Park, Illinois; Austin Allman, of Spring; Texas, Eric (Allison) Allman, of Stevensville, Michigan, and Alexandria (Austin) Grall, of St. Joseph, Michigan.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56 Garrett, IN 46738.
Burial was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.
