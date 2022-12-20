Kenneth Cousino
GARRETT — Kenneth D. Cousino, 65, of Garrett, died Dec. 11, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Jill McNamee
ORLAND — Jill Ellen VanWagner McNamee, 71, of Orland and born in Garrett, died Dec. 14, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Russell Richmond
GARRETT — Russell Richmond, 65, of Garrett, died Dec. 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Robert Smith
AVILLA — Robert Davis Smith, 89, of Avilla and formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sandra Molina
AUBURN — Sandra Kay Molina, 50, of Auburn, died Dec. 8, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronald Sutton
AUBURN — Ronald “Dean” Sutton, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Angola, died Dec. 8, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Lori Warner
AUBURN — Lori A. Warner, 62, of Auburn, died Dec. 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thomas Whitaker
AUBURN — Thomas E. Whitaker, 75, of Auburn, died Dec. 15, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ireland Mansfield
BUTLER — Ireland Kenadie Mansfield, 11, of Butler, died Dec. 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Nancy Meyette
BUTLER — Nancy Carol Meyette, 84, of Butler and formerly of Monroe, Michigan, died Dec. 11, 2022.
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, Allore Chapel, Monroe, handled arrangements.
Kathryn Hilligoss
KENDALLVILLE — Kathryn Gae Hilligoss, 78, of Kendallville, died Dec. 7, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Katherine Randol
KENDALLVILLE — Katherine Christine Randol, 94, of Kendallville, died Dec. 10, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Adam Rittermeyer
WOLCOTTVILLE — Adam Douglas Rittermeyer, 59, of Wolcottville and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 11, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sarah Stackhouse
KENDALLVILLE — Sarah June Stackhouse, 93, of Kendallville, died Dec. 10, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
