Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this meetings:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this meeting:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced this upcoming event:
A holiday market and craft show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the legion. Please note the show is full and is not accepting vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.