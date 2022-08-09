Homemakers to celebrate 100 years
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will celebrate 100 years of service with an open house from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Through the 100 years, the Homemakers have conducted many lessons on health, home, family and crafts. They have hosted beef-and-noodle dinners and cookie walks to raise money to support scholarships, baby blankets and other projects.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry will be the speaker and light refreshments will be served. The community is invited to celebrate the Homemakers’ 100th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.