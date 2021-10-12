Varsity Volleyball
Railroaders take three from Knights
KENDALLVILLE — Garrett’s varsity volleyball team scored a three-set sweep over host East Noble Oct. 4.
Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 in favor of the Railroaders.
The match had been postponed from Aug. 26.
Morgan Ostrowski led the Railroaders with 20 kills, a block and a block assist for the Railroaders. She added nine digs and three aces.
Kyana Martinez had six kills and seven digs. Kinleigh Smith had five kills and seven digs and Taylor Gerke added 33 assists, four kills and six digs. Martinez had a block assist.
Gerke and Kennedy Hutton served four aces each and Ostrowski added three. Emma Welbaum led Garrett with 10 digs. Hutton added six digs.
Ostrowski, Gerke reach milestones
ALBION — Seniors Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski achieved career milestones in Garrett’s three-set victory over Central Noble at Albion Thursday.
Gerke had 30 assists in the match to surpass the 2,000 career assist mark. Ostrowski finished the night with 20 kills, passing the 1,000 career kill mark.
The Railroaders won the match 25-12, 25-11, 25-16.
Kyana Martinez had four kills. Gerke, Kelsey Bergman and Kinleigh Smith had three each. Martinez added four aces. Ostrowski and Kennedy Hutton had two each.
Ostrowski had two solo blocks and Smith had one. Bergman had four block assists. Gerke and Ostrowski had three block assists.
Ostrowski finished with seven digs. Gerke had six and Hutton had five.
IHSAA announces sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett will get another shot at Woodlan in Class 3A volleyball sectional action.
Woodlan was a three-set winner when the teams met Sept. 29 at Garrett.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced sectional pairings Oct. 3.
The Railroaders and Warriors will meet in the second match of the Angola Sectional Thursday.
Leo and Concordia open sectional play tonight, Oct. 12. Bishop Luers and Angola meet in the first match at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by the Garrett-Woodlan match.
The Leo-Concordia winner faces Bishop Dwenger at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Bishop Luers-Angola and Garrett-Woodlan winners meeting in the second match.
The championship match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.