Arrested in LaGrange County
Austin Gilbert, 31, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. July 11 by Wolcottville Police on a temporary custody order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in Noble County
Gayle A. Clark, 43, of the 1000 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. July 8 by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 25, of the 1300 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. July 10 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Ashley N. Roberts, 35, of the 700 block of Phillips Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. July 11 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Jeremy Slone, 42, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. July 11 on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Ethan C. Slone, 21, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. July 12 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Wayne Bates, 47, of Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. July 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony).
Kyle Garrett, 36, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Clifton, 42, of the 500 block of Lane 201 A Lake George, Fremont, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (child molesting, Class B felony).
Gerald Woodrow, 41, of the 2400 block of South Boots Street, Marion, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Eduardo Gomez, 20, of the 30 block of Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. July 8 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jared Williams, 34, of the 8900 block of Willow Grove Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. July 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Trey Mitchell, 31, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan Gordon, 28, of the 600 block of S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Cox, 44, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trace Meschberger, 24, of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. July 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging these addiction treatment court violations: possession of a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. July 11 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging these addiction treatment court violations: battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both Class A misdemeanors.
Amber Riecke, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12 a.m. July 12 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aaron Brown, 37, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Yvonne Weaver, 42, of the 700 block of Esmond Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zachary Jervis, 24, of the 600 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. July 13 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Irwin, 29, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. July 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
