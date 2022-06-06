GARRETT — Life is full of surprises and adventures.
Experiencing life and learning how to respond to the adventures and challenges that await is part of the maturation process that awaits new Garrett High School graduates.
Ceremonies took place Friday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium where 159 seniors received their diplomas. Cayden Myers is valedictorian of the class. A special ceremony took place earlier in the week for senior Nataley Armstrong, who was competing in the Indiana state track finals Friday.
Class president Noemi Vazquez welcomed parents, family members and staff in celebrating this occasion.
“We all owe you an immense amount of appreciation because I’m sure some of us would not have made it without you,” she told the audience.
“To my classmates, congratulations. After four of the longest, yet shortest, years of our lives, we made it. We are finally graduating,” Vazquez said.
“This is probably the first and last time we will all be seated together, and I couldn’t be any prouder of all the people we have grown to be,” she said.
“This past year, we have experienced all of our ‘lasts’ here at Garrett, and it’s been so bittersweet: the last football game, the last awards ceremony, the band or choir invitational, and our last day of school.
“After today, we will all move on to greater things in life,” Vazquez stated. “Whether you go straight into the workforce or torture yourself with more school, I know that life has so much to offer all of us.
“We have experienced loss, happiness and anticipation for what is to come,” she said. “I want to give a special heavenly thank you to the main who taught us what it means to find purpose in life. Mr. Clifford encouraged each and every one of us to find our ‘why’ and I know I couldn’t thank him enough.
“That is truly a lesson we should carry with us for the rest of our lives, and I know he would be so proud of us today.”
“Today is a day of joy and celebration,” salutatorian Faith Owen said. “Ever since elementary school, we have dreamed of this exact moment: graduation.
“For the past 12 years, we have poured a significant amount of hard work, dedication, perseverance and grit into our academics and extra-curricular activities. The arrival of this day marks one of the greatest milestones to start off a new chapter in each of our lives.
“We have all traveled different paths consisting of ups and downs, yet we have finally arrived at this one day ... together,” she said. “Now, it is time for us to apply what we have learned on our travels to our futures that await us.”
Owen thanked God for allowing graduation to happen and her parents for always supporting her and instilling in her a love for learning. She thanked her teachers “who went above and beyond” to provide not only an excellent educational experience but also develop bonds of friendship.
Owen also thanked the administration for “seeing beyond the high school setting” to provide opportunities for students to explore their interests, talents and abilities. “To my fellow graduating classmates of 2022, I thank you for making every effort to constantly improve yourself to become a better student, friend and citizen of this community,” she added. “What a great example you have set for our younger generations to follow.”
In closing, she said, “Life is full of many surprises; some of which are good and some that are bad. No matter what the surprise is, each one can startle us just the same.
“It is important for us to recognize that our control is not over which ones we are given, but of how we respond to them,” she said. “Instead of running away from them, we must embrace them.
“As a wise person once said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’”
In addressing the seniors, Principal Matt Smith read the three Cs of leadership from retired U.S. Marine Col. Arthur Athens — competent, courage and compassion.
Competent, Smith read, is knowing your job well or striving hard every day to learn it.
Courage, he continued, is making the hard and difficult, but right decisions, even though it may cost you personally.
Compassion, he added, is caring more about others than yourself.
In closing, he said, "We are," to which the seniors responded, "Garrett."
