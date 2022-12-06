GARRETT — Winning entries in the Garrett Parade of Lights sponsored by the DeKalb Horseman’s Association on Nov. 19 been announced.
Garrett Veterinary Clinic, sponsored by Insurance Trustees and driven by Terry King placed first. Second place winner was Yarde Veterinary Clinic, who sponsored the wagon driven by Kim Hoyer. Third place winner was a wagon decorated by Garrett Holiday Helpers, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and driven by Mike Howe.
Victor Hammond served at emcee for the event on stage downtown. Judges were Amanda Morimanno, Shelley Hicks and Jennie Meyers.
