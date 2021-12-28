Arrested in DeKalb County
David Via, 24, of the 200 block of East 6th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of Dagny Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 19 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Cox, 33, of the 100 block of Tip Top Street, Corunna, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Trenton Leverenz, 27, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gavin Palmer, 18, of the 4900 block of Rebecca Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana; dealing in marijuana and theft, all Level 6 felonies and possession of a firearm without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Flauding, 32, of the 100 block of Forrest Park Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
James Lepper, 73, of the 1900 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Dec. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cresta Speicher, 45, of LaGrange, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Dec. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
