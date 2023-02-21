GARRETT — DeKalb County’s newest mortgage lender, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, officially opened recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its office in Garrett.
Garrett native Jamie (Vogel) Freeze will lead the local team as the loan officer.
Fairway leadership is enthusiastic about Freeze’s partnership with the company as she embodies what Fairway represents.
“Fairway Indiana is proud to be a local community member in historic Garrett with exceptional employees like native Jamie Freeze,” said Austin Larr, senior vice president.
“We pride ourselves on offering high-quality customer service with a hometown feel. Jamie brings many years of experience in the mortgage industry that translates into providing her clients with the best possible outcomes,” Larr added.
Freeze has been encouraged by the support she has received from the company as they open the new Garrett location at 1308 S. Randolph St.
“I am honored to be partnered with such a caring and supportive company,” Freeze said. “Fairway truly does care about home ownership, and this is evident from the top down. We appreciate the trust people place in us and promise to do mortgages the fair way.”
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a nationally-ranked top 10 mortgage provider with 22 locations in Indiana. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life, the company said. Fairway said it is dedicated to finding great rates and loan options for customers while offering some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Their goal is to act as a trusted mortgage advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping through every step of the loan process — from application to closing and beyond. It’s all designed to exceed expectations, provide satisfaction, and earn trust.
Founder and CEO Steve Jacobson started Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in 1996 to provide superior customer service throughout the mortgage process and to treat people the fair way. Each team member is guided by the company’s core values. One example is their commitment to give back to the communities they work and live in.
Freeze and husband Matt reside in Garrett and are the parents of two daughters, Madison and Mackenzie.
