GARRETT — Proper use and placement of child safety seats is vital for young passengers.
The Garrett Police Department is one of 15 Indiana law enforcement agencies to have a permanent child safety seat fitting station. It is also the only police department in the four-county northeast Indiana area to provide this service.
Sgt. Kevin Kyle, a seven-year member of the department, has been a child passenger safety technician for four years.
“I answer questions for parents, I help them install the seat they have and make sure it’s the right seat and the right fit for the child,” he explained. “A lot of new parents have questions on installing the car seats and how their kids should fit in there properly.
“Sometimes, we get grandparents that get seats for children who aren’t with them all of the time. They want to make sure they’re putting it in properly.
“I look to make sure that the seat isn’t expired, that they haven’t picked it up second hand, that it hasn’t been in an accident or damaged,” Kyle said.
Child seats have stamps or tags indicating manufacture. Plastic can degrade or become damaged from normal use, he explained.
“I check kids’ height and weight and make sure it’s the right fit for the seat they have,” Kyle explained. “As long as their seat’s not expired and not damaged, I install it and show the parents how I install it, and then I have them do it.
“If I just do it and they never have to take the seat out, they’re not going to know how to do it themselves,” he said. “I watch them do it, make sure they’ve put it in properly and they feel comfortable and answer any questions they have.”
Garrett is one of two permanent fitting station in DeKalb County, with the Women’s Care Center of Auburn being the other option available.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute manages a network of Child Safety Seat inspection stations — places where parents and caregivers can make appointments to have their child safety seats inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician.
The certified technician will evaluate the way that the child is currently traveling, check the child’s current restraint for recalls, proper fit and proper installation. The parent or caregiver is instructed in how to properly use and install the child restraint.
The inspection is a free service. Caregivers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to visit one of approximately 104 Child Safety Seat inspection stations across Indiana.
The Garrett Police Department issues Project LOVE (Law Officer Voucher and Enforcement) vouchers through its electronic citation and warning system to parents at accident scenes or during traffic stops who are cited for child restraint violations. Parents can redeem these vouchers at permanent fitting stations near their home, where they will be redeemed for child seat education on proper use and installation and a child restraint, if deemed necessary, by the child passenger safety technician.
All child restraints provided are at no cost to the Garrett Police Department or City of Garrett, and are provided to the inspection station by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and Automotive Safety Program in an effort to keep children safe.
