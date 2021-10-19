LIGONIER — Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong has been here before.
Saturday, she finished 17th in 20 minutes, 20 seconds at the West Noble Regional to qualify for her fourth straight cross country semi-state meet.
Hosted by New Haven, the semi-state meet takes place at Huntington University.
Armstrong was the only Garrett runner to advance to the semi-state. Sophomore Makenna Malcolm finished 52nd at 22:09.
In the boys’ race, senior Tanner McMain finished 32nd at 17:53. Sophomore Luke Coffman was 55th at 18:33 and classmate Gavin Weller was 57th at 18:44.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury was the individual regional champion, posting a winning time of 15:41.
Other DeKalb County runners finished as follows: DeKalb senior Carter VanGessel was 22nd at 17:37. Sophomore Jaren McIntire was 36th at 18:01. Junior Landon Knowles was 53rd at 18:26. Senior Travers Mason was 65th at 19:00. Senior Vincent Worden was 70th at 19:18. Sophomore Will Haupert was 74th at 19:21. Sophomore Braylon Meyer was 80th at 19:43.
Other DeKalb County girls finished as follows: DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett was 21st at 20:27. Junior Abby DeTray was 26th at 20:46, sophomore Olivia Woodcox was 61st at 22:29. Freshman MeiLin Gentis was 75th at 23:07. Freshman Lydia Yoder was 85th at 24:49. Freshman KaiLin Gentis was 86th at 24:52. Eastside freshman Karly Kauffman was 43rd at 21:37 and sophomore Chloe Buss was 72nd at 23:04. Lakewood Park’s Danielle Lesser placed 45th at 21:41.
Homestead won the girls’ team title with 59 points, edging runner-up East Noble, which had 62. Carroll was third with 67 points and Concordia was fifth with 85.
The Spartans also captured the boys’ championship with 68 points. Concordia was second with 74. Carroll was third with 98 and Columbia City was fourth with 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.