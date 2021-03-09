GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling program has been one of the most formidable in the Northeast Corner Conference, and has left its stamp on the conference the past two years.
This year’s edition finished 18-3 in dual meets, repeating as NECC regular season and meet champions, as well as back-to-back sectional and regional champions.
The Railroaders sent a school-record nine wrestlers to this year’s semi-state meet at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum, with freshman Chase Leech and sophomore Hayden Brady qualifying for the state finals. It was Brady’s second trip to the state meet.
This year, the wrestling program added a new achievement, capturing the Class 2A Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State championship, defeating Western, Jimtown and Bellmont to win the team title.
The Railroaders finished the season ranked first in Class 2A polls and 20th out of all classes. Their only losses this year were to Carroll, Mishawaka and Penn.
Garrett wrestlers also get it done in the classroom.
Garrett recently finished second of 32 entrants in the inaugural Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Academic Challenge. The Railroaders had a team grade-point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Head coach Nick Kraus will be recognized May 7 at the IHSWCA spring clinic in Indianapolis in honor of his team’s performance.
In addition, Kraus was named IndianaMat.com’s Class 2A Coach of the Year.
Six wrestlers — juniors Brayden Baker and Cayden Myers and seniors Keegan McComb, Seth VanWagner, Tyler Walden and Colton Weimer, were named to the IHSWCA Academic All-State Team.
While the team competed in fewer dual meets and invitationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doug Merriman led the team with 17 pins. Colton Weimer led the team in individual victories (30) and accumulated the most team points (187). Wayne Wells IV compiled a team-best 225 match points and 66 takedowns.
In addition to Weimer, wrestlers winning 20 or more matches were Brady (27), Wells (26), Hayden Brady and Keegan McComb (23 each), Kane McCormack (22), Merriman (21) and Leech (20).
Conference champions: Colton Weimer (106), Hayden Brady (113), Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132), Chase Leech (152) and Kolin Cope (160).
Sectional champions: Weimer, Brady, Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Wayne Wells IV (145).
Regional champions: Weimer, Brady and McCormack.
Regional qualifiers: McComb, Baker, Gilbert, Wells, Leech, Cope, Jack O’Connor (170) and Doug Merriman (195).
Semi-state qualifiers: Weimer, Brady, McComb, McCormack, Baker, Gilbert, Gilbert, Wells, Leech and Cope.
State qualifiers: Brady and Leech.
